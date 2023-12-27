Deputy Bezuglaya drew attention to the high cost of Zaluzhny’s pen

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya published a photo with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops Valery Zaluzhny, drawing attention to his pen, the cost of which she estimated at 24 thousand hryvnia (almost 60 thousand rubles – Lenta.ru note), reports RIA News.

In other words, the politician noted, its price is equal to at least “36 months of payments to a wounded person taken out of state.”

Earlier, Bezuglaya called Zaluzhny “offended” after he reacted with a surprised emoticon to a post published on Facebook (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned) a photograph of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky with several military leaders, in which he was not present.