Captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces: scouts were prepared for the invasion of the Kursk region in a school building

The intelligence officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who attacked the Kursk region were trained at an intelligence training center located in the building of a comprehensive school in the village of Korchak in the Zhitomir region. The agency reported this RIA Novosti said the captured driver of the 9th reconnaissance company of the 82nd airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mikhail Shkoda.

“The village of Korchak, not far from Zhitomir, there was an intelligence school there, the 199th intelligence center, I was there for about two months, we went to the training ground, studied in classes, there was an ordinary two-story children’s school there, we lived there,” he said.

Skoda emphasized that in preparation for the invasion of the Kursk region, the scouts practiced orientation on the terrain and fording rivers. They also practiced shooting on the move and from different positions, as well as parachute jumps.

Earlier, Mikhail Shkoda reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to advance as far as possible in the Kursk region and not get involved in fighting. “The order was: ‘Your task is to quickly break through, the further you go, the better, and those forces should follow you as the main fist,'” the prisoner said.