Ukrainian border guard Ruslan Syrovoy, who worked for Russia, returned to Moscow

The former head of the cybersecurity department of the Mukachevo border detachment of the State Border Service (SBS) of Ukraine, Ruslan Syrovoy, who worked for the Russian special services, flew to Moscow. He reported this RIA News.

He explained that while serving in the Transcarpathian region, he was involved in collecting data for the Russian intelligence services. Later, he illegally crossed the border of the European Union and from there moved to Moscow.

According to Syrovoy, he is now wanted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). An official investigation has been launched against him.