Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed in the Black Sea on the way to Crimea

A Russian patrol boat on Friday destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. Reports this RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department clarified that at about 20:30 Moscow time, a Ukrainian boat was discovered, which was heading in the direction of Crimea. It was destroyed from the standard weapons of a Black Sea Fleet patrol boat.

On February 1, the Ukrainian Armed Forces admitted to attacks on Crimea using Western cruise missiles. This statement was made by the speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuri Ignat.

Prior to this, Russian air defense systems shot down 20 Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles over Crimea and the Black Sea. Shell fragments fell on a military unit in the Lyubimovka area. The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the aircraft was not damaged.