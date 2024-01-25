In Ukraine, a female soldier spoke about the mistakes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive

Kyiv made a lot of mistakes during the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). About this in an interview with Public stated shooter-medic Elena Ivanenko, serving in the same company of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with film director Oleg Sentsov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

“It’s impossible to go back and change anything. Moreover, this was not the decision of one person. This was a decision at the state level. Were there a lot of mistakes made – wow, incredibly many,” she said

According to Ivanenko, mistakes were made at all stages, from the beginning of the strategy to the final. She believes that one of them was the lack of training of military personnel. Thus, the 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Magura”, in which a woman serves, was not “fired at”, and in its platoon of 30 people only a few had combat experience.

Earlier, military expert Vasily Dandykin said that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the number of female military personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has increased significantly. According to him, almost 43 thousand women are currently serving in the Ukrainian army.