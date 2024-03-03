Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Shevchenko surrendered and went over to the Russian side

A fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) voluntarily surrendered to fight for Russia. The corresponding video was published Telegram-channel “ATO Donetsk | News”.

In a recording of a soldier of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the 107th battalion of the Ukrainian army, Yevgeny Shevchenko told how he switched to the side of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. “On March 1, 2024, when leaving for rotation from a position, I deliberately lagged behind my military personnel in order to meet the military personnel of the Russian Federation, in order to go over to the side of the military personnel of the Russian Federation for further service in the Russian army,” he said. Shevchenko added that he had been thinking about doing this for a long time.

In February, it became known that the Russian military Radik Bogdanov, after the exchange of prisoners, was accused of fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A resident of Bashkiria faces up to 20 years in prison.