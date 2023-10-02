Gladkov: A Ukrainian Armed Forces shell pierced the roof of a private house in the Belgorod village of Kozinka

A shell from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) pierced the roof of a private residential building in the village of Koznika, Grayvoronsky urban district. This was announced by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

“One of the shells pierced the roof of a private residential building. Thank God there were no casualties. The door-to-door inspection of the territory continues,” the governor wrote.