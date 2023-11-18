Pilot Voevoda: an active pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force flew to Russia

An active pilot of the Ukrainian Air Force flew to Russia. This was announced on Saturday, November 18, by the pilot of a Ka-52 helicopter with the call sign Voevoda.

He said that what happened could be called “a bird in a nest.” The governor added that he was the initiator of the operation to send the pilot to Russia.

Military bloggers also spoke about the arrival of an agent pilot from Ukraine.

Blogger and analyst Kirill Fedorov statedthat a long interview with the pilot will be released soon. This conversation is said to be will allow learn more about the role and activities of a pilot in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov also said that Voevoda helped the pilot enter Russian territory. However, the details of the operation are kept secret for now. In the same time supposedthat he could have fled the country on a Su-27 plane.

Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

Ukrainian pilot could transmit secret data about the location of airfields to Russia

Military pilot, retired major general Vladimir Popov told, what information could have been transmitted by a former Ukrainian Armed Forces pilot. According to him, such a person may know about the location of airfields, including alternate ones, to which he flew, about their condition and the amount of aviation equipment available there.

In addition, the pilot could transmit to the Russian side information about protective materials for enemy aircraft, which radio equipment works and which authorities he was directly connected with when performing tasks. In addition, an important aspect is data on the psycho-emotional state of the personnel of those units with which the pilot had the opportunity to communicate, Popov said.

Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

The secret operation with the pilot was carried out for a year and a half

The governor noted that the pilot who flew to Russia is a senior officer. In addition, he served as a flight commander in the Ukrainian Army.

According to former Deputy Minister of Information of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov, after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, the pilot started interacting with the RF Armed Forces. He provided informational assistance to the Russian side. However, details have not been disclosed at this time. In addition, the identity of the pilot is still unknown.