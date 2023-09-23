Razvozhaev: air defense worked in Sevastopol, rocket fragments fell near Sukharnaya Balka

In Sevastopol, the air defense system (air defense) was activated. Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev announced this on Saturday, September 23. Telegram.

According to preliminary information, fragments of a downed missile from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell at the pier in the Sukharnaya Balka area. The head of the city clarified that the special services had already arrived at the scene of the incident.

“Please remain calm,” Razvozhaev concluded.

On the afternoon of September 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A shell fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater. According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems shot down five missiles while repelling an attack on Sevastopol. The shock wave broke glass in ten residential buildings.