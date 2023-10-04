Ministry of Defense: The Russian Aerospace Forces stopped an attempt to land troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on jet skis in Crimea

The Russian military repelled a night attack by a landing group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on jet skis and a speedboat. The battle happened in the northwestern waters of the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea. The attack was repelled using aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS).

Planes were raised against the landing force on jet skis

The Russian defense department released reports of a thwarted attack on October 4, 2023. According to the Ministry of Defense, three jet skis and one boat were involved from Ukraine. On the Russian side, aircraft of the aerospace forces were used.

The Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian paratroopers were moving on boats towards Cape Tarkhankut in the northwestern part of the sea.

Paratroopers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were armed with NATO rifles

The battle took place around two o’clock in the morning. It was noted that the paratroopers were armed with American M4 rifles. In addition, they had fragmentation grenades with them.

The strikes inflicted by the Aerospace Forces thwarted the plans of the Ukrainian military; the landing party on the boat and jet skis was destroyed. The group of paratroopers could lose up to 13 servicemen.

Related materials:

It is not reported whether anyone from the group managed to escape and return to the location.

One of the previous landing groups in Crimea was scared away by a Russian in shorts and with a Saiga.

The attempt to land troops in Crimea on the night of October 4 is not the first by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Thus, on the night of September 10, the Russian military defeated a group on three landing boats, and in August an attempt to land troops from four boats was stopped.

One of the Russians accidentally joined in repelling the August attack – a man in shorts armed with a Saiga rifle scared off the Ukrainian paratroopers.

The saboteurs spent only a few minutes on the shores of Crimea, only managing to hang and photograph the Ukrainian flag.