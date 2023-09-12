Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Zinovik said that he waited four days to be captured by the Russian Armed Forces

Military man of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Evgeniy Zinovik said that he waited four days to be captured by Russian forces after he was abandoned by his colleagues, reports RIA News.

Ukrainian soldiers were poisoned to a populated area that was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. The unit came under mortar fire and the British armored car Mastiff, in which Zinovik was located, was blown up by a mine. Colleagues hid the seriously wounded soldier and left.

After a four-day wait, Russian intelligence officers found him. “They found a stretcher and they took me away on a stretcher. They gave me food and brought me water,” the fighter said. He admitted that he was glad to be captured and thanked the doctors who “do their job well, take care, cure.”

Earlier, a prisoner of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship. “Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, if there is such an opportunity, leave me on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he said.