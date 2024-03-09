A Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter nursed a wounded Russian soldier for three days during the assault on Avdeevka.

During the battles for Avdiivka, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) surrendered to a wounded Russian soldier, and then nursed him for three days. All this time they were waiting for the evacuation group.

After the city was taken under control by the Russian army, a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces spoke about the incident to the publication Shot.

The Ukrainian came to the wounded Russian without a weapon and surrendered

Russian Sergei explained that as part of an assault group of nine people, he took a position in the building of a destroyed kindergarten, which was held for two days. “On the second day I was seriously wounded, the boys bandaged me and hid me, leaving one cartridge just in case,” the military man continued. He suffered a double fracture of his leg and an arm injury, and a shrapnel also injured his eye.

After some time, Sergei heard footsteps – the unknown person did not give his call sign or password, but asked not to shoot at him, since he was without a weapon or bulletproof vest. It turned out to be a Ukrainian military man.

See also Alert in Paris: policemen shoot a car that tried to ram them I invited him over and we met. His name is Alexander, from Nikolaev, call sign Kvass. The man is not spoiled, young, 25 years old. They took him from the bus stop, trained him, threw him on the “front” and abandoned him, according to him SergeyRussian military

At the same time, the Russian invited the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter to surrender to him, and he agreed. They remained in shelter awaiting evacuation. Reportedly, due to heavy shelling, doctors were unable to reach Sergei for three days.

Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

All this time, the Ukrainian carried water to the Russian. “I was so thirsty that my lips were peeling off. This Alexander helped me, carried water from the puddle. And that’s how he gave me water and nursed me for three days,” Sergei said.

After the evacuation, the Russian Armed Forces soldier told his comrades about the situation. “And my guys already reported to the elders that he was like ours, so that they wouldn’t treat him harshly. Then they took him for interrogation. I remembered his face, I said: “Let’s at least shake hands.” He handed it to me, I told him “thank you,” Sergei finished his story.

No data is provided on the further fate of the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier.

Related materials:

The Russian’s wife called the story an example of the brotherhood of Russians and Ukrainians

The publication also quoted the words of Sergei’s wife Alesya, who admitted that she wanted to say a huge thank you to the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter for “simply helping her husband survive.”

She also said that “initially Russia and Ukraine are brothers.” “There are still good guys among these people, even among our enemies. And as it turned out in this life example, it is so,” she considered.

Previously, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers survived in the same dugout for 10 days

In December, it was told how two seriously wounded soldiers, one from the Russian army, the other from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, helped each other for 10 days in the gray zone near Artemovsk.

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

A Russian with the call sign Babka received severe shrapnel wounds to his back and lower back after storming two enemy strongholds. While advancing, he discovered a wounded Ukrainian soldier. The fighters provided first aid to each other and continued to seek salvation.

See also The export crisis places Colombia behind Latin America and the Caribbean We lived with him, tried to survive. We (…) had no water at all, the food was salty GrandmaRussian fighter

The Ukrainian spoke almost no Russian; Babka only understood that his comrades had abandoned him. The two of them survived by drinking rainwater. The Ukrainian soldier held out for three days, and the Russian soldier remained alone until his comrades found him.