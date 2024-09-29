RIA Novosti: A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone was shot down over Lugansk, residential buildings were damaged

A Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) drone was shot down over Lugansk. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

The agency’s interlocutor said that the fragments of the drone fell within the city. It is clarified that no one was injured as a result of the incident, but residential buildings were partially damaged.

Earlier it became known about an attempt to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Rostov region. The governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, reported the destruction of four drones in the Azov region. After the debris fell, the dry grass caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Another Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the Bryansk region.