Governor Gusev: in Voronezh, debris from a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone damaged the roof of a house

Debris from a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone damaged the roof of a private house in Voronezh. About this in your Telegram channel reported Governor of the Voronezh region Alexander Gusev.

He clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the incident. The head of the region promised to help the owners of the building with repairs and assured that he was keeping the operational situation under control.

Earlier, Gusev reported that two aircraft-type drones were shot down on approach to Voronezh. The authorities of the Bryansk, Belgorod and Kaluga regions also spoke about the appearance of drones. In all cases, no one was injured.