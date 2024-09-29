Debris from a downed UAF drone hit a residential complex in Voronezh

In Voronezh, debris from a downed drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) fell into a residential complex. Telegram channel reports this Mash.

It is alleged that on the night of September 29, several drones were shot down in the sky over the Voronezh region. One of them ended up in an apartment in a multi-storey building on the right bank of the city, and the other ended up in a residential complex in the left bank part of Voronezh.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the UAV attack. Several downed drones continue to burn in Voronezh and the region.

Earlier, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, reported that duty air defense (air defense) and electronic warfare (EW) systems in the Voronezh region detected and destroyed several Ukrainian drones.