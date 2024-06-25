The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces balloon in the Rostov region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to attack Russian territory using a small balloon. This was reported to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (RF).

As the department clarified, at about 14:45 Moscow time, duty air defense systems shot down an object over the Rostov region. The Ministry of Defense did not disclose the area where the balloon was destroyed and information about the consequences on the ground.