The Polish Armed Forces reported an unknown object entering the sky from Ukraine

An unidentified flying object (UFO) from Ukraine entered Polish airspace. About it reports press service of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“In the morning, an unidentified flying object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from Ukraine and was observed by air defense radars from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared,” the office said.

On November 15, 2022, a Ukrainian rocket fell in the area of ​​the Polish village of Przewodów, not far from the common border. The shell hit the grain dryer. The Polish authorities then urgently convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.