Duda called a meeting because of an unknown object in the sky from Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened an urgent meeting with the military due to an unidentified flying object (UFO) that entered Polish airspace from Ukraine. Warsaw brought all forces to combat readiness.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski reported that on the morning of Friday, December 29, an unidentified object entered Polish airspace from the Ukrainian side in the Zamosc region. He also indicated that the radar signal was lost. Currently, “work is underway to clarify all the details.” Goryszewski assured that “all procedures that the Operational Command could undertake were undertaken,” and security in Polish airspace was ensured.

There was a violation of Polish airspace. The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces alerted all possible forces and means and used them to ensure the security of our space Jacek GoryszewskiPress Secretary of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

President Duda spoke by telephone with the Minister of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. The meeting will also be attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Poland, Wieslaw Kukula, and the operational commander of the Armed Forces, Maciej Klisz.

Poland links the appearance of a UFO with a Russian missile strike on Ukraine

By words Goryshevich, the appearance of an object in Polish airspace may be associated with intense shelling of Ukraine, which took place at that time. “We are studying all possible scenarios for this incident, including searching for lost signals. We must be prepared for all scenarios,” said a spokesman for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Later, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic, General Wiesław Kukula statedthat the object that violated Polish airspace was allegedly a Russian missile. No evidence of this was presented; it was only noted that the object left the airspace of the republic.

Ukraine reported a massive strike and damage to critical facilities

On December 29, the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat spoke about a massive missile strike from Russia. According to him, Ukrainian military personnel have not seen so many targets on their monitors at the same time for a long time, as during a large-scale air raid raid on Friday.

In turn, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny said that on the night of December 29, explosions occurred at military and industrial facilities in Ukraine, as well as at critical infrastructure facilities of the republic. Kyiv, Dnepr, Kharkov, Poltava, Vinnitsa, as well as Khmelnitsky, Odessa and Nikolaev regions were attacked. In addition, critically important facilities were attacked – a military plant in Kyiv and a port in Odessa.

In 2022, Ukrainian missiles fell on Polish territory

On the morning of November 16 last year, US President Joe Biden informed foreign NATO partners that the fall of missiles on Polish territory was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, also said that the missile most likely actually belonged to the Ukrainian air defense system. The North Atlantic Alliance has no evidence that the incident is linked to Russia, he said.

Ukraine later admitted that it used air defense systems near the site of the missile impact. The CNN television channel, citing the Kyiv authorities, indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to shoot down a missile in the area of ​​​​the village of Przevoduv around the same time when the incident occurred.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense called reports of Russian involvement in the incident a provocation, accusing the Polish media of attempting to escalate the situation in the region. The department emphasized that the Russian army did not carry out any attacks on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.