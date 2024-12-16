On December 9th, Ilia Topuria He revolutionized the networks with an interview on the Cope network in which he announced that he would no longer fight at featherweight. In addition, he brought another rival to the fore for his next fight. Given the impossibility of the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, to defend in April or May (dates in which Ilia himself confirmed that he would like to return), El Matador mentioned the Brazilian Charles Oliveira. Days later, Ilia Topuria communicated on her X account that she would not vacate the title, and that there have still been no conversations with the UFC, so this is merely her intentions.

Although this fight with Oliveira It’s not official at allthe interests of the Hispanic-Georgian champion are real. He has a new goal set, to be a double champion, so if he cannot fight directly with Makhachev, he will have to get in line as a contender. For the moment, the monarch of the higher category does not want to give Topuria the opportunity, since he fought, and won, twice against Volkanovski, who came with the same aspirations as El Matador. However, the former champion, UFC legend and Makhachev’s coach, Khabib Nurmagomedovhas come out to give his opinion on the matter.

«Why does the UFC have to force Islam to fight again against the lower weight champion? It’s not fair. However, if he manages to beat Oliveira, then of course he will deserve it», Khabib snapped on the ‘Pound4Pound Show’ program. His position is clear, Topuria must get in line with the rest of the challengers. Furthermore, the Russian also stated that “I think Topuria can beat Charles».

These statements predict the Brazilian’s fight with Ilia in case he wants the double belt. However, it seems that Oliveira would not be interested in this fight, since he is next in line. Another name that comes to the fore is Dustin Poirier. Both he and the 145-pound (65.7 kilos) champion have made public their interest in this fight, and fans seem excited about the match.









Even so, the UFC, which has the final say, has not commented on anything yet. With this in mind, Topuria’s words should not be taken literally, since it is the company that makes the decisions. Although the future of El Matador is intended for light weightone last featherweight fight against Alexander Volkanovski should not be ruled out. Let us remember that at the end of his fight against Max Holloway, the Australian climbed into the cage and verbally ‘agreed’ on that rematch.