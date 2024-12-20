With the season closed after the last UFC event in Tampa, in which Asturian Joel Álvarez spectacularly knocked out Drakkar Klose, everyone involved in this mixed martial arts (MMA) company is beginning to plan next year. While Ilia Topuria (16-0-0) awaits the moment to sit down to negotiate her next fight, numerous figures have spoken out about the course taken by the featherweight champion.

In these days when 2024 is ending, the pools for 2025 are beginning to be drawn up, but the ‘prizes’ of who has managed to get the best knockoutwho made the best submission or what was the best fight of the season that ends. One of those who wanted to position himself has been a history of the company, Dustin Poirier, who was interim lightweight champion in 2019.

For the Louisiana-born fighter, there is no debate. Topuria is the man of the moment and the one who deserves to win the award, even virtually, for the best knockout of 2024. «I think the KO of the year was Ilia Topuria against Max Holloway. Topuria was the first to put him on his back and knock him out. “That was very impressive for me,” the American said recently in conversation with ESPN.

These statements do not cease to surprise, since the lightweight contender has already stated that he will look for one last fight before hanging up his gloves and saying goodbye to a career of great value, in which he fought 31 fights in the UFC and managed to fasten the interim belt. , the absolute title being the only thing that has been missing from its showcases. But, in addition, even if speculatively, his name came to be heard as a possible rival for Topuria when the Spanish-Georgian expressed his intention to move up to the lightweight category in his next fight.









Be that as it may, El Matador has already set a date for his possible return: between April and May. Taking into account that the pay-per-view event scheduled for May will be in Canada, April seems the most favorable month for Topuria’s return, since this evening would be scheduled for Miami, a territory with a large Hispanic presence and that would be more attractive to the interests of the Spanish-Georgian monarch.