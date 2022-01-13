EP Thursday, 13 January 2022, 11:28



Adrián Hurtado Bermúdez, a graduate of the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM), was selected in the 2021 ranking of the Spanish Society for Academic Excellence (Sedea) as the best national academic record for the Degree in Dentistry. In addition, UCAM is, with a total of nineteen selected graduates, in the top positions of the degrees in Medicine, Business Administration and Management, Telecommunication Technology Engineering, Early Childhood Education, Computer Engineering and Nursing.

The Headquarters selected between 1-2% of the university graduates of each of the degrees. After their selection, their curricula were evaluated taking into account the average grade for the degree, Honors, awards and distinctions, scholarships obtained for academic merits, courses, languages, conferences, publications, student representation, volunteering and social commitment.

Adrián Hurtado, who was a student of the second promotion of Dentistry at UCAM, already works as a dentist in a Murcia clinic and continues his training studying a master’s degree and preparing a doctorate, sources from the educational institution reported in a statement.

The complete list of UCAM graduates within the ESAD ranking with their respective qualifications is as follows: Adrián Hurtado Bermúdez (1st ranked in Dentistry), Julia Fornieles García (5th ranked in Medicine), Belén Encarnación Gómez López (5th ranked in Nursing), Inés Sieres Alberola (9th ranked in Medicine), Ana Cristina Asensio Valverde (10th ranked in Early Childhood Education), Lucía Vera Bernal (Medicine), Inés Romera Martínez (Early Childhood Education), Antonio Martínez Meca (Early Childhood Education), Ainhoa ​​Sánchez Sánchez (Education Infant), Miguel Ángel Gragera García (Early Childhood Education), Raúl Martín Torrecillas (Computer Engineering), María Del Carmen Cascales Martínez (Business Administration and Management), Gustavo Daniel Afonso Hernández (Computer Engineering), Raúl Flores Muñoz (Computer Engineering), Jorge Fernández Ortihuela (Computer Engineering), María De Los Ángeles Perona Gómez (Early Childhood Education), Javier Trenchs Soto (Medicine), Camila Yane Gauffin (Medicine), Pablo Del Arco Ortiz (Telecommunication Technologies Engineering.