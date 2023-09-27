Shot: a drone with explosives was destroyed on the outskirts of Bryansk

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with explosives was destroyed on the outskirts of Bryansk. About it became known Telegram channel Shot.

According to the publication, the fragments of the device collapsed in the forest, 30 meters from a residential building on Uralskaya Street.

At the site of the drone crash, experts found a K3-6 cumulative projectile, two briquettes of S-4 explosive weighing 1140 grams and an MD5M fuse.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, and destruction on the ground was also avoided.