The users of the Madrid Metro ran into March 10 with a very special surprise. Those who passed through the Plaza de España station were able to enjoy a Tribute concert of the Irish group U2, with Bono and The Edge as protagonists of the show.

On the occasion of San Patricio Day, the Madrid city has programmed on its different agenda Activities related to the holiday held in Ireland And one of them was this performance by tribute to one of the most popular bands in that country.

Characterized in body and soul, artists Pavel Sfera and Steve Richards were in charge of this tribute concert offered at the public transport facilities and with which Madrid has inaugurated the week of celebrations in the capital.

There were enough people who stopped contemplate and admire imitation Bono and The Edge. Sfera and Richards performed the famous songs of the group, among which they stood out One and With or without you.

The video has been published by the Madrid Metro itself on its social networks and already has hundreds of reproductions and all kinds of comments. “Was the transport bonus taken?” “It looks more like a bonus than the same bonus” or “I die of love,” are some of them.