2020 has not been positive in many respects for a large number of citizens and in some cases not even the people with the most economic resources have been free to suffer a negative impact in that year that has just ended. You can attest to this Chinese tycoon Jack Ma, who has lost $ 11 billion in recent months.

Specifically, the Asian tycoon, co-founder of the Alibaba trading platform, has lost this money (in euros, about 9 billion) since the end of October, after the Chinese government stepped up controls on big tech conglomerates.

As detailed BBC News, Jack Ma’s assets reached $ 61.7 billion in 2020, but eventually this figure dropped to $ 50.9 billion, an amount that, however, places it as the fourth most important fortune in the Asian country.

Veto of Chinese regulators

This negative impact on the magnate’s accounts began to take shape with the frustrated IPO of Grupo Hormiga, the business colossus it owns, after Chinese financial regulators did not give their approval when everything was already prepared in November. Analysts believe that this decision could have been influenced by Jack Ma’s criticism of the Chinese bank, a state-controlled body.

As a result of this frustrated project, things began to get complicated for the tycoon, who later saw as the Central Bank of China ordered a reorganization of Grupo Hormiga’s operations, entity that is being analyzed by the People’s Bank of China for its “bad corporate governance”. One of the objectives of this investigation is to determine if you are unfairly competitive with your competitors.