In Crimea, a twofold increase in the incidence of COVID-19 has been recorded since the beginning of April. This was announced by the head of the interregional department of Rospotrebnadzor in Crimea and Sevastopol Natalya Penkovskaya on the air of the TV channel “Crimea-24”, reports TASS…

According to Penkovskaya, the situation requires special control over the observance of wearing masks by municipal authorities and citizens themselves.

“As soon as control and self-control over the use of personal protective equipment weakens, we record an increase in the growth of new coronavirus infection in certain regions,” she said.