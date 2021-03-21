Two seriously injured was the result of a fierce shooting attack on a house in the Florida neighborhood, in Rosario. The shots hit a two-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, who are hospitalized.

It all happened at the intersection of the streets Agüero and Master Massa (Agüero at 4300), in the north of Rosario. There, for causes that are being investigated, strangers arrived on a motorcycle and began shooting towards the front of a home with the consequence of two wounded who were walking through the place.

The boy was rushed with a gunshot wound to the right hemithorax, as confirmed by the director of the Children’s Hospital “Víctor J. Vilela”Viviana Esquivel, who explained that although the boy was lucid, he underwent surgery to remove the projectile.

While, the 35-year-old man was transferred to the Eva Perón hospital in Granadero Baigorria. Both are hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

According to the preliminary police report, there were 15 heavy-gauge pods and traces of blood. The shooting attack was perpetrated in the block where Olga Beatriz “La Tata” Medina resides, convicted of “drug dealing.”

The act of violence is added to that which occurred last week with another similar attack in the Triángulo neighborhood of Rosario, which left four dead.

The escalation of violence in Rosario does not stop: 49 crimes so far this year.

For the prosecutor Marisol Fabbro, three out of every four episodes that the Homicide Unit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) works They have ties to the drug business and the territorial disputes carried out by different gangs.

The brutal attack happened after the arrival of other 300 agents of the Naval Prefecture and the Federal Police who joined the patrol in the center of Rosario. However, the bloodiest and most recurrent episodes occur in the neighborhoods.

There were previously 3,400 federal troops in the province. And at the end of 2019 there were 1,900.

The drug trafficking problem settled in Rosario a couple of decades ago, but it surfaced more harshly in 2013. That year the dispute between gangs was exposed and they registered 271 crimes. Among other emblematic events, Claudio “Pájaro” Cantero, leader of the “Los Monos” group, was assassinated.

Although some organizations were disrupted and their leaders were arrested, and the number of murders was even lowered, the situation has not been reversed. The shootings and attacks are daily.

AFG