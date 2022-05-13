A two-year-old baby has fallen from a window of his house on a fourth floor – a height of about 15 meters -, this Thursday night in the Madrid town of Móstoles and is hospitalized, stable but with a serious prognosis, in the Doce de Octubre hospital, report spokespersons from the center, the National Police and the 112 Community of Madrid Emergency Department. “Everything indicates that it was an accident,” says the police, who are investigating the event.

It happened at number 7 Paseo Arroyomolinos around ten at night. The boy, who “was not alone”, climbed on a sofa under a window and, “in an oversight”, fell into the street, the police detail. The Summa 112 toilets have stabilized him, intubated him and transferred him in a “very serious” condition to Twelve de October, with severe head trauma and polytrauma.

The boy continues this Friday admitted to the hospital and his condition is “serious” although stable, says a spokeswoman for the Twelfth of October. The causes of the event, in principle “an accident”, are being investigated by the National Police and the Local Police of Móstoles have also intervened.

This is the second case in the Community of Madrid in just one month. On April 18, a 20-month-old baby was injured in Fuenlabrada when he fell from a second floor and was admitted in a very serious condition to the Doce de Octubre in Madrid. The event occurred around eleven o’clock at night, when the boy was playing with his sister in a bed, located next to a window, which was open due to the heat. The girl left the room for a moment and the baby sat up, climbed out the window and fell.

