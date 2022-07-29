THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:25 p.m.



A two-year-old boy was hit by a car this Friday night on Extramuros street in San Javier, as confirmed by the Region’s 112 Emergency Coordination Center.

The event took place around 9:17 p.m., and agents of the San Javier Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management moved to the scene.

The displaced toilets reported that the child was unconscious and bleeding, so he was treated ‘in situ’ and transferred to the hospital with multiple contusions.