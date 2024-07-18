A two-month-old baby died on Thursday morning after a rockfall occurred on the island of Formentera where she was with her father. The incident took place shortly before 9.30 on Copinar beach, located at one end of the extensive Migjorn sandbank. The rocks hit the father and daughter. The girl received first aid from lifeguards and was later transferred by helicopter to a hospital, where she finally died.

The man had gone with his baby this morning to the end of the Migjorn sandbank, which covers the entire southern part of the island. Es Copinar is located at one end and is a relatively narrow area of ​​sand and some stones, above which runs an elevated area with a sandstone ledge. One of these stone blocks fell from a height of more than two metres on the father and daughter, in an area where bathers usually take shelter in the shade offered by the wall.

An advanced life support ambulance, a basic life support ambulance and a basic intervention vehicle were dispatched to the scene. The doctors transferred to the area tried to stabilise the baby, who was taken to the helipad at the Formentera hospital, where a medicalised helicopter from Samu 061 was dispatched to take her to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca. The baby finally died before being evacuated, according to 061. The father, a 33-year-old man, was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the Formentera Hospital. The local police have cordoned off the area where the landslide occurred.