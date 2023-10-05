It is difficult not to be outraged when you see up close the protection barriers of the various overpasses of the communications hub of Mestre, the town on the outskirts of Venice where, on the night of last Tuesday, he fell from a viaduct about 10 meters above sea level. a bus loaded with tourists crashed, leaving 21 dead and 15 injured, among them two Spaniards: the Asturian Rosa Rodríguez, 53 years old, who is hospitalized in Pádua due to the burns she suffers, and her brother Miguel Ángel, 49, whose situation It is less serious.

In this network of roads at different levels above the train tracks there is a huge amount of traffic: tourists coming and going to the City of Canals, trucks heading to the port of Marghera or to the neighboring shipyards and cars of the most of 800,000 inhabitants of this conurbation.

Despite the millions of vehicles that pass through these viaducts every year, the protection barriers are ridiculous: they consist of a rusty guardrail about 50 centimeters high and a simple external fence made up of three metal tubes. The ‘creep guard’ also has sections in which it disappears, as is the case with the place where the bus fell after driving for about 50 meters, brushing against the protection.

Although the reasons that led the driver, who died in the incident, to lose control of the vehicle, still remain to be clarified, the fact that there was a section of about two meters in length in which the guardrail disappears could have influenced the accident.

As can be seen by the damage to the outside of the road, it was in that area where there are no ‘guardrails’ that the bus climbed onto the curb, collided head-on with the beginning of the new section of the guardrail and ended up hitting the barrier. abroad.

It was unable to stop the vehicle, which turned around and fell, crashing onto the road that runs under the viaduct. The passengers were left face down, trapped between their seats and the roof, which was crushed. A few moments later, the bus partially caught fire, making the situation worse.

Morandi Bridge



The section in which the accident occurred is not the only one on the overpass with hardly any exterior protections. It is something that the Venice City Council already knew, which manages this viaduct built in 1967 and whose maintenance is clearly insufficient, as is unfortunately the case with so many other large infrastructures in Italy.

The collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa in August 2018, which caused 43 deaths and more than 500 people to lose their homes, is the bloodiest example.

“These barriers complied with the standard when they were designed,” Renato Borato, Councilor for Transport at the Venice City Council, explains to this newspaper from the site of the overpass where the accident occurred. Borato rejects the accusations and assures that the fact that there was no guardrail on that section had no implications in the accident. «It is just a small technical gap that did not have any weight. It’s not because I say it, but because whoever is conducting the investigations says it,” he says.

In any case, the last word will be the Prosecutor’s Office, which will take into account the information obtained from the ‘black box’ of the bus, the security cameras in the area and the autopsy of the driver’s body.

“Let’s let Justice do its job,” asks Borato, without fully explaining why there are no signs that the driver braked suddenly or swerved to avoid the incident. He also defends the City Council’s action, as could be expected, by saying that the installation of a higher and safer ‘creep guard’ on this section was already planned.

These works are part of the modernization works of this communications hub, started a month ago, in which it is planned to spend more than 6.5 million euros, largely financed by the European Union. “We are going to redo the asphalt, the expansion joints and the guardrail,” promises the councilor, regretting that there are those who consider him partly responsible for the 21 deaths and 15 injuries. “It’s unfair, but I don’t sleep at night.”