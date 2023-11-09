Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

A military base at Erbil Airport in northern Iraq, which includes American forces and the international coalition, was attacked by two drones, which did not cause any casualties, as the Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region announced yesterday.

According to a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Service in Kurdistan: “Two drones attacked the military base of the international coalition against ISIS at Harir Airport in Erbil Governorate.”

The statement added, “The two attacks took place in Kurdistan, northern Iraq, before and after midnight, and according to information, no casualties were reported.”

The statement did not clearly state whether the two marches were shot down, but the accompanying photos show pieces of scrap metal on the ground.

American forces in Iraq and Syria have faced an escalation in attacks since mid-October, with at least 40 attacks using drones or missiles, most of which were thwarted, according to an updated report by a US official, and these attacks resulted in the injury of 45 Americans.

Several people in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy is located, reported that sirens sounded to warn of a possible attack the day before yesterday evening, but there were no reports of any traces of projectiles or casualties.