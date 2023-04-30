Real Madrid is approaching the final of the Copa del Rey against Osasuna and the semifinal of the Champions League against the powerful Manchester City, leaving contradictory feelings. Nothing excessively worrying, nor to ring the bells, since this League virtually decided in favor of Barça does not invite us to draw conclusions about a white team too accustomed to activating only when the possibility of lifting a trophy smells. Ancelotti’s team has fine-tuned its multiple offensive resources in recent weeks. Vinicius is unstoppable on the left flank of the Madrid attack, as electric as it is vehement in his protests about the green, the only weak point of which he is already one of the most unbalancing footballers in the world on his own merits; Benzema continues to shine his numbers, he has already scored 29 goals in 37 games played this season and reaches the decisive stage of the course at his best level; and Rodrygo deepens his status as a star player as soon as he emulates Redondo with a back-heeled dribble and fantasy as he is removing the cobwebs from the opposing squad. Another thing is the defensive plot. Between the hard defeat during the week in Girona and the victory against Almería, six goals have been conceded in two games, an inappropriate figure for a big team. It is true that the mistakes made by Militao, Rüdiger and company seem to be the result of a lack of concentration and not a technical or tactical issue, but the disconnections at the rear, as in Montilivi, once again made Carletto’s afternoon sour. Related News Matchday 32 standard No Benzema’s fight for the Pichichi reactivates a fragile Madrid José Manuel Andrés The Frenchman strikes down Almería with a hat-trick that fuels the filmmaker’s struggle with Lewandowski and leads a comfortable two-sided white victory « It does not enter my head that we have conceded six goals, it is true. What has happened is that we relaxed. Today we had focused the game on the defensive aspect and we did very well in pressing after losing. When they scored against us I got angry in the locker room. And then again. It is a good wake-up call and I think it will not happen in the next games”, the Italian coach assessed on this matter, in another clear warning to sailors. Ahead of Madrid, they only have another blank bullet left. It will be tomorrow against Real Sociedad in San Sebastián. Without Vinicius, a pillar of the effervescent white attack, and without Camavinga, that improvised left-back who, due to his versatility and physical exuberance, has become indispensable in Ancelotti’s questioned defense. Then the turn will come for the Cup final and three days later for the first leg of the long-awaited Champions League semifinal against City de Guardiola and Haaland. Then there will be no forgiveness for any defensive disconnection and Carletto knows it.

