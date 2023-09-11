After a fall while running, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has been wearing a black eye patch for about ten days. There are abrasions on his chin, cheekbone and eyebrow, which were clearly visible during debates in the Bundestag last week.

His black eye patch, a political reporter noted of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, lends the chancellor an audacity that is in stunning contrast to his calm nature. Scholz with an eye patch is a bit like Angela Merkel making her entrance in a white fur coat, wrote another critic.

Scholz is wearing the eye covering because his right eye is swollen. He fell during a run in his home city of Potsdam. According to a somewhat malicious tabloid report Image Scholz fell flat on his face on the asphalt because he hated sports as a child and had only been exercising for about ten years. Due to his late entry into the sport, his reflexes are said to be underdeveloped, concluded Image.

Already from the first photo of Scholz’s temporary new appearance wrote the chancellor himself that he “looks forward to all the memes.” Compliant social media users immediately got to work.

Scholz the ‘climate blind’ according to Greenpeace on X, formerly Twitter



The most common variant is that of Scholz with two instead of one eye patch, which expresses what Scholz has no eye for or about which he pretends that his nose is bleeding. For example, Greenpeace Germany made a variant with the text: “The climate crisis is here! We have to face him.” And then the blind Scholz. He also supposedly saw nothing when it comes to the CumEx fraud, a large-scale tax fraud committed by a Hamburg bank during the time he was mayor there. Scholz cannot remember anything about his agreements with the bank’s CEO, he says. The affair has been dragging on for years; opposition party CDU/CSU wants to block a parliamentary inquiry that the coalition parties led by Scholz’s SPD have so far successfully blocked.

The German Pirate Party celebrated with a tweet that they had finally become chancellor. The Berliner Zeitung made a joke about the loose lioness that was allegedly spotted in southern Berlin and kept people busy until it turned out to be a wild boar.

And this Sunday, German football coach Hansi Flick was fired after yet another dramatic defeat by ‘Die Mannschaft’, but the German basketball team became world champions in a victory against Serbia. On platform X, the chancellor diligently encouraged the basketball players. Maybe Scholz, influenced by the German basketball fever, will soon try a new sport. But basketball is probably even more injury-prone than his weekly run.