The Dubai Community Development Authority signed a twinning charter agreement with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, at the department’s headquarters. This agreement comes within the framework of twinning and joint endeavors between the two parties, based on the “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, and to achieve leadership and integration in sustainable community development.

The agreement was signed by the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, and the Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, in the presence of a number of senior leaders and officials from both sides.

The agreement aims to enhance the quality of life and well-being of citizens, raise the happiness of all societal groups most in need and vulnerable to harm among the residents of the Emirate of Dubai, support government directions by providing proactive services, and make optimal use of the resources of both parties in achieving the goals of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, and supporting the strategic objectives according to Scope of the Authority and the Department.

Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid expressed her happiness at signing the agreement, which emphasizes the importance of cooperation between government agencies, to enhance the ease and effectiveness of services and to introduce programs and initiatives that enhance customers’ benefit and happiness. She said: “This agreement will consolidate the existing cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, to provide support.” For deserving groups, and investing zakat funds in appropriate Sharia areas that improve the well-being and quality of life of community members.”

For his part, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi said that this twinning between the two sides enhances the means of joint cooperation between the two parties to achieve the desired goals, which are in the interest of the Emirate of Dubai, with regard to studying humanitarian cases and supporting them financially from zakat funds, charity and donations, in the department or any financial resources. Others support the groups of society most in need and vulnerable to harm, whether these groups are within the eligibility lines or outside, taking into account the legal and religious controls in disbursing zakat and charity funds. The manifestations of twinning witnessed electronic connectivity and unification of the database according to laws and legislation, confidentiality of information approved in the Emirate of Dubai, and unification of social concepts and standards, in addition to conducting studies and projects that contribute to developing the sources of income for the most needy, vulnerable and needy families, and recommending holding an annual meeting to review the level of achievement.