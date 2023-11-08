The astrophysicist Luca Costantin He went on vacation to Cantabria last summer. On her first day of rest, August 1, after touring the beaches and green mountains of San Vicente de la Barquera, she turned on her laptop and got to work. “I have a bad habit of checking my email for an hour before going to sleep, even on vacation,” she recalls. In her inbox were new images taken by the revolutionary space telescope James Webb, released on Christmas 2021. “I started looking at galaxies and classifying them, when one caught my attention,” he remembers. She had just discovered the galaxy ceers-2112, a kind of “twin sister” to the Milky Way—home to planet Earth—on the other side of space. The discovery is published this Wednesday in the magazine Naturetemple of the best world science.

The universe has some 13.8 billion years. The study by Costantin and his colleagues reveals that galaxies similar to the Milky Way already existed 11.7 billion years ago, when the universe was barely 15% of its current age. What the ultrasensitive telescope has captured James Webb It is the faint light sent then, in the infancy of the cosmos. “It’s like seeing our galaxy back in time,” says Costantin, a 33-year-old Italian researcher. Astrophysicist Pablo G. Pérez González compares the discovery with a 100-year-old person, who has never seen himself in the mirror, and receives a letter with a self-portrait that an unknown twin sister sent him when she was 15 years old. It is the most distant Milky Way-like galaxy known.

The galaxy ceers-2112 is observed in a region of the sky located between the constellations Ursa Major and Boyero, the dotted line that looks like a human figure and contains the star arthur, one of the brightest in the sky. The stars of ceers-2112 have a total mass equivalent to 3.9 billion solar masses, dimensions that fit with the simulations of what the Milky Way was like at that time, according to Pérez González, another of the main authors of the study. “At that time our galaxy had about 10 times less solar masses,” explains this researcher, who works with Costantin in the Astrobiology Center (INTA-CSIC), in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz, and is also co-author of the Cósmic Vacuum section in EL PAÍS.

The astrophysicists Pablo G. Pérez González (left) and Luca Costantin, at the Astrobiology Center, in Torrejón de Ardoz. CAB (INTA-CSIC)

The Milky Way, like other spiral galaxies in the nearby universe, has an elongated bar-shaped structure in its central region. The space telescope Hubblelaunched in 1990 and primitive compared to the current James Webb, allowed the study of some 2,000 similar galaxies 15 years ago. NASA astronomers then concluded that the central bars were a final episode of the evolution of spiral galaxies, since they were formed when the orbits of stars became unstable and deviated from their previous circular path. In these bars, large amounts of gases accumulate and new stars form, transforming galaxies.

The young ceers-2112, which was only 2.1 billion years old when it emitted the light that reached the telescope, surprisingly has a bar in its center. Pablo G. Pérez González explains the relevance of these elongated structures. “They are tremendously important, for example, for life. For the Sun to form with its metals, in the area where we are, and a planet around it with a lot of iron, a lot of nickel and also carbon, silicon and all the ingredients of life, there are previously stars that have had such elliptical orbits. , transporting material from where more stars are formed in a galaxy to the outer areas,” says the researcher.

Three years ago the existence of another “twin” galaxy of the Milky Way was announced. SPT0418-47, which was already a gigantic and stable object when the cosmos was only 1.4 billion years old. However, that galaxy had no bar. “The Milky Way can have an infinite number of twins, and we observe each one at a different age of the universe. With the twins we would like to make a history of the evolution of the Milky Way,” says Pérez González. The galaxy ceers-2112 is named after the acronym of the international project Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (Advance publication of the science of cosmic evolution), in which astrophysicists from the Astrobiology Center participate.

Mexican astrophysics Yetli Rosas Guevara applauds the new study, in which he was not involved. “It is the first publication that finds in the childhood of the universe these spiral galaxies that have a disk with a central bar. At that early age we would expect everything to be more turbulent,” explains the researcher, who works with cosmological simulations at the Donostia International Physics Center, in San Sebastián. Rosas Guevara emphasizes that the powerful space telescope James Webb It has revolutionized astronomy, allowing the detection of the first galaxies that formed in the universe. With more observations, he says, it will be possible to find out if ceers-2112 was an exception in the infancy of the universe or there were already many twin sisters of the Milky Way.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.