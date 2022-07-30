“The Azov militiamen deserve to be executed, but not by a firing squad, they must be hanged, they deserve a humiliating death”: the tweet of the Russian embassy in London is not canceled even after causing scandal all over the world, a confirms that it was not an oversight or an excess of propaganda zeal. Almost twenty-four hours after the massacre of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Olenivka prison, Moscow uses the same algorithm used a few days earlier for the missiles launched at the port of Odessa: first categorical denials and accusations in Kyiv, then a more or less explicit admission entrusted to the channels of Russian “diplomacy”. And while the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounces the responsibility of Russian diplomats – who invite them to execute prisoners – as “war criminals” like the military, the pro tempore commander of the Azov battalion, Nikita Nadtochy, records a video in which he reminds Vladimir Putin that “there is no talk of rope in the house of the hanged man”, and promises him (passing to a perfect Russian) to “” be executed, along with all the jackals and embassies, sentenced by a court international”.

The war has taken on particularly gory tones in recent days, with a series of heinous war crimes of which Kyiv accuses Moscow: first the video of the Russian soldier emasculating and then killing a Ukrainian prisoner and then the massacre of Olenivka, where they died, according to the Russian defense ministry, 50 detainees from the Mariupol steel plant. For Nadtochiy as well as for Russian dissidents like Yulia Latynina there is no doubt: it is a “public execution” of Ukrainian prisoners, a bomb or a missile to hide any torture, and to satisfy the most bloodthirsty part of the opinion. public and the Russian political world. The safety of the prisoners had been guaranteed by Russia with the mediation of the International Red Cross, and yesterday its representatives asked to have access to the destroyed prison, and to recover the bodies of the prisoners. Meanwhile, horrendous photographs of the charred bodies of the victims have appeared in the Russian Telegram channels supporting the war, and many Ukrainian and Western experts note that it is not explained how it is possible that such a devastating explosion has left the white cots of the prison intact. and above all he did not scratch the Russian guards.

In the meantime, Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmitro Lubinets has asked international organizations for an investigation, proposing to his Russian colleague to visit what remains of the prison together. The UN has also declared itself ready to send experts to investigate the incident, its spokesman Farhan Haq announced, but only on condition of receiving consent from both sides. This is unlikely to happen, given that Russian propaganda is accusing Kyiv of wishing to eliminate its military with an American Himars missile, and then accusing the Cremlino. An explanation that not only seems to have been copied from the Soviet propaganda manuals of the Katyn massacre – 22,000 Polish officers killed in 1940 by order of Stalin, who accused the Nazis of the massacre – but does not take into account the difficulties that the death of the Azov military creates for Volodymyr Zelensky, already criticized in May for having ordered his surrender. Yesterday the fighters’ wives protested in the square, and Nadtochy and his comrades promise to find the perpetrators “wherever they are”.

An escalation that corresponds to that on the ground, from where more and more reports of Russian troops are being moved towards Kherson, to face the Ukrainian counter-offensive. On the net there are several testimonies of tanks and guns headed north from the Crimea occupied by the Russians, while the CNN claims that the Kremlin is recruiting at least 30,000 volunteers in the autonomous republics, among the poorest ethnic minorities. Meanwhile, the beginning of the implementation of the wheat agreement continues to be postponed, and 17 ships loaded with Ukrainian wheat remain in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk waiting for the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to agree on the corridors of security for their passage. Meanwhile, the Russians continue to plunder food raw materials from the occupied territories, and yesterday a Syrian ship loaded with Ukrainian wheat stolen by the Russians was stopped in Lebanon. Reason why groups of partisans in Mariupol have started burning the fields of ripe wheat to prevent the Russians from harvesting and selling it as their own.