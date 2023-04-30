Early 2021. NFTs creep into the popular conversation and are no longer the exclusive topic of cryptocurrency experts and a part of the internet. Interest in these digital pieces of art that are made from codes that make them unique is beginning to grow. Hundreds of artists become millionaires overnight. Famous people like the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo or the influencers Paris Hilton sign up to sell their own NFTs or become buyers. The madness reaches such a level that a tweet from Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, is sold for 2.6 million euros. The message “Configuring my Twttr account” (“Just setting up my twttr”), which Dorsey published in March 2006 and which was for sale on the Valuables platform, It was acquired by businessman Sina Estavi, based in Malaysia. A year later, in April 2022, the tycoon tried to resell the tweet at auction. He announced that half of the proceeds would go to charity. He hoped to earn more than 50 million euros. After seven days on sale, the highest bid amounted to about 250 euros. Has the NFT bubble burst?

This date, April 2022, is often used to locate the bursting of the NFT bubble. Or, at least, those who claim that it has exploded, give the example of the collapse in the value of Dorsey’s tweet. His argument is based on a combination of factors: uncontrolled speculation, the fall of cryptocurrencies – NFTs are paid with ethereum, the second most popular after bitcoin – and a reorganization of an art sector that grew uncontrollably and unsustainably. . The NFT market has dropped 50% in one year, it has gone from sales of almost 2.9 billion dollars to just under 1.5 billion, according to The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market annual report.

Clare McAndrew, founder of Art Economics and author of this report, only remembers a couple of similar events. “In the late 1980s, early 1990s, the market fell 60% in a year after the Japanese stopped buying abruptly.” Art did not escape the great financial crisis of 2008 either, with losses of 40%. But in neither of the two cases was there a protagonist as clear as the NFTs now have.

Jimmy Fallon shows off on “The Tonight Show” an NFT he’s bought for several hundred dollars.

The sector itself admits that the valuations and the amount of money flowing towards these digital works was at times exaggerated, if not a bubble. “It is clear that there was a madness that was not sustainable from people launching projects and people buying them thinking that they were going to rise,” says Raúl Marcos, CEO of carbon.coma platform that advises investors and designs project launch strategies for crypto entrepreneurs.

The evolution of cryptocurrencies has contributed to the roller coaster of NFT prices. Ethereum, the digital currency with which most of these works are paid for, fell 70% against the dollar in 2022, which automatically reduced the value of the images. And art sales on the Ethereum network went from 24% in 2020 to 8% in 2022, according to the Art Basel report. This year, however, the cryptocurrency is regaining ground and is up 65%, though still down from half its November 2021 highs.

One of the problems of NFTs against cryptocurrencies is the lack of liquidity. Any investor can immediately sell a bitcoin or ethereum because there is a market of buyers and sellers that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with prices constantly changing. But when someone sells an NFT, they have to set a price and wait, not knowing if someone will ever offer that amount or its value will plummet, just as the Twitter co-founder tweeted.

Bored Ape Yacht Club web avatars.

Raúl Marcos insists, however, that NFTs continue to work, and he gives the Cryptopunks or the monkey avatars of the Bored Ape Yacht Club as examples, both of which cost more than $100,000 the cheapest. Beatriz Ordovás, one of the heads of Christie’s in Spain, considers that “there were many things that were not worth it”, that is, that a lot of money was paid for art that was not worth it and that there were many buyers who joined the trend solely in search of profitability, without having artistic knowledge. They bought because a crazy market promised them quick and million-dollar profits. The problem is that that promise did not last very long. “Then, when there was mass disappointment, there was a great withdrawal from the market,” recalls Ordovás.

Christie’s went from a turnover of more than 100 million dollars in NFT to six in 2022. “The last six months for which we have data we have had very solid sales of digital art,” says the firm. “Very good artists, the works that really pass a quality filter, continue to sell,” they add. Ordovás explains that not a single digital work has remained unsold. He calls it “logical organic growth.” “The industry keeps moving, there are serious people attentive to these sales, whether or not they are digital collectors.”

‘Every Day: The First 5,000 Days’, by the artist Beeple.

There has also been a certain evolution. Not only in the buyers, but also in the artists themselves. Beeple, like the Cryptopunks, has not lost market. The artist set one of the first records in the NFT universe. In March 2021, Christie’s made its debut in this type of art with one of his works, which sold for more than 69 million dollars. Mike Winkelmann, the artist’s real name, has not abandoned digital art, but now complements it with physical pieces, explains Ordovás.

The expert gives another example: Tyler Hobbs, the most visible face of what is called generative art, a discipline that, like NFTs, requires code for creation. At the same time that crypto art was collapsing, Hobbs was exhibiting in New York and selling his pieces for hundreds of thousands of dollars. “It is largely an exploration of how digital art can become more human and physical art more systematic,” Hobbs explained in the media. Wallpaper. “It is a mixture of works created by hand, created by machine or created by a combination of the two. There’s a lot of fertile ground there.” In other words, there is no resignation to selling the NFT version of some works that hang on the walls of galleries and museums.

An internet user looks at the work of the artist Tyler Hobbs on his website. gem garcia

Buyers are already looking for formulas to recover their investment or continue betting on a type of art in which they once believed, or at least wanted to own it. His steps are now directed to what is known as web 3. If web 1 was that of links and web 2 that of likes, this new phase of the internet aims to be more decentralized and democratic. And to achieve it, the tokens and the blockchain They are essential. In the language of mortals, a system in which users buy and sell their cryptocurrencies through secure platforms without intermediaries. “It has always been a problem for a collector to understand how to acquire the property rights of a digital work,” explains Clare McAndrew, who is confident that with new applications transactions will be more direct and, therefore, increase the benefits for those who buy. . “Use technology in a positive way, not just focus on the value of a work, on speculation.”

