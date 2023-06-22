The submarine “Titan” was on its way to the wreckage of the sunken “Titanic” more than a century ago, when it disappeared Sunday night, about 700 kilometers south of St. John’s in the Canadian province of Newfoundland.

With the media coverage and great interest around the world in this story, the focus was on everything related to the submarine, its safety measures, the reasons behind its disappearance, and the company that owns it.

From this standpoint, focus was placed on a tweet published by the “OceanGate Expeditions” company, which owns “Titan”, to thank Elon Musk’s “Starlink” kingdom, which provides satellite internet service to remote areas.

“Even though we’re in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make Titanic dives successful. Thank you Starlink,” the tweet read.

At that time, Musk’s account “liked” the tweet, but so far neither the company nor the American billionaire has commented on the submarine’s disappearance.

This led to speculation about whether Starlink played any role in the disappearance of Titan or the loss of communications with it, or if it was used in this mission.

It is also unclear whether Musk’s SpaceX company behind Starlink has any financial or business ties to the Ocean Gate Expeditions.