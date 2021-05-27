At a time when the Argentine government withdrew the lawsuit in The Hague for crimes against humanity in Venezuela, a message from President Alberto Fernández from 2019 went viral on the networks in which he said that defending Nicolás Maduro was “bullshit.”

The message of the Argentine president on Twitter dates from March 29, 2019, two months before being chosen by Cristina Kirchner as presidential running mate.

In his tweet, the head of state mentioned a note from a media titled “We need a change of model to avoid being Venezuela”. The article contained statements by the political scientist Natalia De Sio to Radio Del Plata which pointed out that Argentina was “closer to resembling Venezuela than ever before” during the government of Mauricio Macri.

“Good grade”wrote Fernández, who received a response from a user: “Those who defend Maduro’s model say they need a change of model to avoid being Venezuela. You put them in the slot machine and they break it“.

The president took fifteen minutes to answer him and to untie his support for the Caribbean country. “Who defends Maduro’s model? Don’t let the swallowing machine grab you and swallow you instantly”, launched who in October of that year would be elected president in the first round.

Who defends the Maduro model? Do not get caught by the swallowing machine that swallows you instantly. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) March 29, 2019

Fernández’s response does not condone the decision that the Government took in the last hours, when it withdrew the accusation before the International Criminal Court in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity committed by the Chavista leaders.

Last week, the President himself had referred to the deep crisis that Venezuela is going through and considered that “the problem of human rights was gradually disappearing” in that country.

Those statements generated the rejection of the opposition leader Juan Guaidó from Caracas. “The violation of human rights in Venezuela in the midst of a brutal dictatorship is not relativizable, much less crimes against humanity, if anyone knows it is Argentina that has lived through a very severe and very painful dictatorship,” he said.

The Maduro government thanked Argentina for withdrawing the lawsuit in The Hague. Photo: Reuters

In return, the Nicolás Maduro regime thanked Argentina, through a message from Tarek William Saab, Attorney General. “It should be noted that Argentina withdrew from that complaint made by the Lima Group saying that this action carried out in the past by other officials of the Argentine State had no sense or support,” he remarked.

Numerous complaints

It was Macri who in August 2018 announced that together with other leaders he was going to present a request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate possible crimes committed in Venezuela.

Argentina attached to the ICC a folder with complaints from numerous Venezuelan immigrants in this country who also made their complaints about the hardships experienced under the Chavista regime.

There is not one but several reports on human rights abuses in Venezuela that have been published since at least 2019. The first to shake the hornet’s nest was the “Bachelet report” of July of that year, a devastating document expanded a few months later. and with a subsequent sequel in 2020.

AFG