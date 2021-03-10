Real Madrid collectible digital stickers Sorare

The definitive trigger came from Jack Dorsey himself, founder and chief executive of Twitter. The businessman has put up for sale your first tweet, dated March 21, 2006. It does so on a platform of sale called Valuables. The bid, which ends (of course) on March 21, already reaches 2.5 million dollars (2 million euros) offered by the founder of Sina Estavi. It is the boom in the sale of original digital products through Blokchain, a trend that has been fueled by the explosion of bitcoin and the rest of cryptocurrencies.

Digital collecting has become fashionable many centuries after the physical, the lifelong, was born. Collecting pictures, stickers, first editions of vinyl records or classic cars is easy to understand. The key is that these are non-expendable assets, that is, they have unique characteristics, their own identity, that make them special. There are few copies of the original edition of the first Beatles album, and only one of the Nighthawks by Edward Hopper (for example) In contrast, there are fungible assets, those that deteriorate due to use and can be replaced by another with the same characteristics. Until now, a digital copy of a song or a meme had the same consideration as a printer toner: they are interchangeable files, with little value other than the pleasure of hearing it or the grace it can do us when we receive it.

The rise of crypto assets (the highest recorded by bitcoin is its most palpable example) and the consolidation of the blockchain (Blockchain in its original English name) has made the purchase of non-expendable assets fashionable in the digital environment. “They are unique pieces, with their characteristics or they belong to a limited edition”, explains Francisco Gordillo, an expert in the world. crypto and in decentralized networks.

Examples are many, apart from Dorsey’s tweet. The American rock band Kings of Leon has released a limited edition online of their latest album. The video game company Atari has launched a casino with classic games, the NBA actively promotes its limited editions of collectibles called Top Shot Moments. Real Madrid has joined the list of 125 teams formed by Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Juventus, or Paris Saint Germain by allying with the French company Sorare to sell digital stickers that also allow them to earn points Interchangeable depending on the behavior of the teams or the players. FC Barcelona footballers Gerard Piqué and Antoine Griezmann are investors in Sorare.

These unique digital goods respond to the name of NFT, the acronym for non fungible tokens (that is to say, non-fungible tokens). For starters, what is a token? It literally means file or okay, and, is defined as a privately issued unit of value. The term, in fact, gives a name to something that has been around for a long time without us paying much attention to it: the tickets that we buy at festivals to exchange for beers or the loyalty points of a business or an airline are more examples than integrated into our lives.

The difference is that digital chips that we call NFT operate on the call Blockchain (on a string called Ethereum, to be more exact), and that to handle them you need applications called wallets (wallets) that operate on our mobile phones or on the internet, similar to the ones we have on our mobile phones to store our credit or boarding cards (Apple Wallet and Passbook on Android). There are many: Deep, Wallet Connect, Coinbase Wallet, Portis, Metamask …

“Everything arises in 2015,” recalls Gordillo. “But until 2018 it did not gain traction. In 2020, it exploded and in 2021 it has followed the trend ”. Last year, the NFT sector closed with more than 220,000 active cards, almost double the number in 2019, which moved $ 251 million, according to data from L’Atelier, a division of French bank BNP Paribas. We find NFTs fundamentally in six sectors: sale of art, especially digital native; collectibles (stamps like those of a lifetime, but in digital format); video game-related assets, such as trades or weapons for use in certain titles; metaverses, that is, purchases in digital worlds in the style of the extinct Second Life page; sports, especially soccer, NBA and Formula 1; Y utilities, a kind of mixed bag that includes domain names or value-added tickets to certain events. NFTs are paid in the cryptocurrency ether.

Fad or niche market?

Everything related to crypto assets has exploded in the last year, with bitcoin hitting highs. This fever has fueled the NFT craze, according to Alex Preukschat, founder of Blockchain Spain and co-founder of the Iberoamerica Blockchain Alliance. “It reminds me a lot of the tulip bubble,” he says[inreference“In2020itenteredinamassivewayinbitcoinandothercryptocurrenciessuchasethermoneyfrominstitutionalfundsManypeoplehavegainedalotandwhenpeoplethinktheyarerichtheymakeverydifferentdecisionsthanthosetheymakewhentheyarepoor”hesays”FranciscoGordilloforhispartissomewhatmoreoptimisticaboutit”Theimportantthingaboutthisisthatitopensthedoortothecall[enreferencia“En2020entródeformamasivaenbitcoinyotrascriptomonedascomoetherdineroprocedentedefondosinstitucionalesMuchagentehaganadomuchoycuandolagentesecreericatomadecisionesmuydiferentesalasquetomacuandosonpobres”sentencia”FranciscoGordilloporsupartesemuestraalgomásoptimistaalrespecto“Loimportantedeestoesqueabrelapuertaalallamadacreator economy (an economy in which creators can earn money with their works) ”, says Gordillo.

“NFTs are a simple way to monetize content that would otherwise belong to the platforms or stay on our computers.” L’Atelier also looks to the future with optimism in its report. “One of the key components that define NFTs is that they demonstrate ownership of an asset, and as digital economies continue to prosper, there is no doubt that these assets will play a critical role in bringing the digital world closer together. physical, closer than they have ever been ”.

