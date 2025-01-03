The controversy of Lalachus and the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus has become the first controversy of this year 2025. Thus, in the face of criticism from the audience, the Government came out in defense of the comedian, announcing that this year the law would be reformed of Religious Offense. With all the mess created, the ‘war’ between those on one side and the other has not stopped happening between anonymous people and well-known faces such as José Manuel Soto, Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Pedro Ruiz or Kiko Matamoros. Well, this Friday on the program Spanish Television (TVE), has put the matter on the table and its presenter, Marc Sala, has hesitated to come out in defense of his network partner.

“Let’s go with an issue that we discussed a minute ago, the Government is willing to modify the Religious Offense law,” he began by saying. Marc Sala before the cameras of ‘La Hora 1’ before giving way to a video in which the La 1 program summarized the entire controversy of Lalachus with the image of the Sacred Heart with the face of the ‘Grand Prix’ heifer.

After watching the video, the journalist pulled ‘hesitate‘ to open the debate among the collaborators of ‘La Hora 1’. “I think there are so many people that the controversy becomes big, because since the Chimes were a success,” the presenter of TSpanish television about the triumph of the public network in the New Year’s Eve broadcast.

So, Marc Sala After listening to the first evaluations of her commentators, she focused on the attacks that the comedian had suffered because of her physique. «Just notice that in the case of Lalachusit rains in the wet, because he had been enduring weeks of insults for his physique,” said the presenter of ‘La Hora 1’, who added that there had been “before and after” the controversy.

Once again there was a round of opinions from the commentators on the set of the program and once again the presenter of TVE He took the floor to comment on the controversy over the print. «Do you know what’s happening? “That I see the image and I never get tired of looking at it,” stated Marc Sala with a certain ‘drawn’ sarcasm for those offended by the controversy. “The whole broadcast is there because it was so new, we liked it so much… Right now it reminds me of the week that I loved with my friends, with my people, well, what do I know, I love watching it,” said the journalist from Spanish Television. “So, a huge hug for Lalachus, for Broncano and the entire team,” concluded the presenter.