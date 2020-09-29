In the United States, a reporter’s innocent appeal to a basketball fan to wear a mask nearly sparked a political scandal. Let us remind you that the election campaign continues in the USA.

The incident took place after the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics on September 28.

After the TV journalist turned to the young man, he followed her recommendation, but the politically incorrect expression “Fuck Trump” was printed on the mask.

Seeing this, the woman urged to take off the mask.

A video of the incident appeared on the network.

We will remind, Trump himself first appeared in public in a protective mask only in mid-July. Before that, he stressed in every possible way that he was not afraid of a pandemic.

