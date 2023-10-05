Presenter “Let’s go, let’s eat!” Arnaldi called steaming in a Russian bath absurd

Host of the program “Let’s Go, Let’s Eat!” On the NTV channel, Federico Arnaldi, who moved from Italy to Russia, called steaming in a Russian bath absurd. He described his impressions of this tradition in an interview for Vokrug TV, available on YouTube.

Arnaldi admitted that his ideas about the Russian bathhouse did not coincide with reality. He suggested that it would be similar to a Turkish hammam and would bring him “pleasure.” “This was also absurd for me. (…) You come in. You can’t breathe anymore, 130 [градусов тепла]. You’re starting [беспокоиться]: “Excuse me, but is it really safe?” the presenter shared his memories of going to the bathhouse.

He also remembered that while floating he was beaten with brooms. In the process, the presenter tried to clarify why this should be done and received the answer that Russian tradition dictates this and “this is generally good.” After soaring, according to Arnaldi, he was dipped into an ice hole. He clarified that it was 20 degrees below zero outside.

Previously, Arnaldi said that he studied Russian simply by communicating with people in it. He also added that he is still teaching it.

Arnaldi first came to Russia in 2011. After this visit, he became interested in the country, and in 2017 he finally moved from Italy. He first starred in the television program “Maltseva” on NTV in 2018, took part in the show “Let’s Get Married!” and “Fashionable Verdict” on Channel One. In 2019, he took the role of second presenter in the program “Let’s Go, Let’s Eat!”