TV presenter Cohen had a bottle smashed over his head on Watch What Happens Live!

Guest on Watch What Happens Live! (“Watch What Happens Live!”) on the American channel Bravo broke a bottle on the head of the show’s host Andy Cohen. About it reports Page Six.

Cohen and the guests of the program participated in the game and asked each other questions. The host was unable to answer one question, prompting show guest and friend, interior designer Jeff Lewis, to lightly hit him over the head with a glass bottle. However, the impact broke the bottle.

“You overdid it! “You hit me damn hard,” Cohen said indignantly, shaking shards from his hair. Lewis apologized to him, noting that it seemed to him that his blow was not strong.

The TV channel published an excerpt from the show on its Instagram account, where many commentators said that the video made them laugh. "Jeff and Andy never disappoint," "Can't stop watching this video, it still makes me laugh," "Haha, Jeff didn't feel sorry for him at all," they wrote.

