Turtles also communicate with sound, just like amphibians, bridge lizards and the South American lungfish. Until now, it was hardly known that these animals used acoustic signals to make contact with conspecifics, but now an international team of biologists has recorded the vocalizations and linked them to behavior where possible.

In Nature Communications the researchers write this week however their findings also shed new light on the evolution of acoustic communication in a large group of vertebrates: it would have originated at least 407 million years ago.

Recorded Sounds Five examples

These animals were not known to make contact with conspecifics through sounds. The sound of a bridge lizard (tuatara) The sound of Bibron’s giant softshell turtle The sound of a flatback sea turtle The sound of a worm salamander The sound of a lungfish

Sound signals serve a variety of purposes within the animal kingdom, from seducing a mate to caring for cubs or scaring away an enemy. Many vertebrates with lungs – also called choanata vertebrae, after the posterior nasal cavity or choana – are known to produce complex sounds. For example, think of many mammals, birds, crocodiles and frogs. These sounds arise because they push air upwards from the lungs along structures such as the larynx.

Harmonic guttural sounds

But there are also other vertebrates with lungs that are considerably quieter, such as lizards, salamanders and turtles, which are sometimes thought to make no sound at all or use sounds only to defend themselves against other animal species, not to communicate with other species. .

The researchers have now made sound recordings of 53 of those ‘silent’ animal species (50 turtles, 1 lungfish, 1 bridge lizard and 1 amphibian). This shows that they do indeed make harmonic guttural sounds. Other sounds were also recorded, such as rattling the tail or chafing with the carapace, but to make a fair comparison with other vertebrates, these mechanical sounds were not counted as communication.

Some of the turtles studied produced as many as 15 different calls, which were clearly linked to caring for the young, among other things. A literature review showed that other less noisy species, including 29 salamander species, are also capable of producing vocalizations.

By combining data from the experimental research and the literature search with data on the more ‘noisy’ species (including birds and frogs), the biologists came up with an overview of more than 1,800 sound-producing choata animals. They suspect that the capacity for acoustic communication already existed in the last common ancestor of all those vertebrates. It lived about 407 million years ago.

Or, they speculate, choata communication may even have a common origin with the sound signals that fish make with their swim bladders, and the use of acoustic communication arose even earlier in evolution, around 550 million years ago.