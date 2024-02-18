Aksenov: farewell to the soldiers who fell on the Maidan was a turning point

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, called the farewell to the soldiers of the Berkut police unit and internal troops who fell on the Maidan in Kyiv in 2014 a turning point in the fate of the peninsula. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

He recalled that the farewell ceremony for the fallen took place on February 22, 2014 in Simferopol.

“Hundreds of people carried candles and flowers. This was in many ways a turning point. Crimeans are finally convinced that there is no power and law in Ukraine, and the country itself no longer exists. And that only we ourselves and only together with Russia can protect our land and our families from war and great bloodshed,” the official wrote.

In January, it became known that Ukraine had brought new charges against ex-officers of the Berkut special police unit.

In November, Senator from Crimea, member of the international committee of the Federation Council, Sergei Tsekov, said that the overwhelming majority of Crimean residents had a sharply negative attitude towards the Maidan.