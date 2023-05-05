Erdogan has lost his magic touch. He also did good things in the early years, but the accumulation of power has dulled his clarity. The man who has ruled Turkey since 2003, using increasingly autocratic methods, risks facing a historic defeat. Elections are on May 14, and the candidate of the alliance of opposition parties is ahead, albeit by a small margin, in most polls. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant, is given favorite both in the first round and in the runoff two weeks later. A result on the razor’s edge, which clearly goes beyond the borders of Turkey, a NATO member, whose relations with the West have been rather turbulent for years. Kilicdaroglu, in case he wins, promises to improve them. A victory for him, international politics experts explain, would also be a positive signal for other democracies in difficulty: the strong man in charge can be peacefully replaced with elections.

Kilicdaroglu in various interviews is assuring that – if he wins – he will try to restore good relations with the European Union and the United States. The promise is to bring Turkey back to democratic values, such as the protection of media freedom, the separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law, things that Erdogan has compromised over the years. Kilicdaroglu seems to want to free some political prisoners (as requested by the European Court of Human Rights). Even the rift with NATO could begin to heal, with the lifting of Erdogan’s blockade on Sweden’s accession. Another knot to untie: the Russian S-400 air defense system, which Turkey bought from Putin triggering some sanctions by the United States. A new Turkish government will certainly not be able to return the S-400 or get rid of it. However, he could find forms of quiet living; for example, put aside the missile system, close it and throw away the key, say some opposition politicians. A new government could also give a positive turn to inflation, restoring the independence of the central bank, under Erdogan forced to make reckless monetary policy choices.

But on some aspects, in essence, foreign policy will change little, even if Erdogan were to lose. Turkey is the only NATO country not to have joined the sanctions against Russia, and Kilicdaroglu is unlikely to reverse course. It is also unlikely that Turkey will assume a role of more active support for Ukraine – to which it will continue to sell drones – preferring instead to maintain a position of mediator. A game of balance. But it must be borne in mind that Turkey depends on Putin for gas – together with China it is the main market – and does not want to oppose Russia too much, which it sees as still a significant presence in the region – whose tourists, among other things, always comfortable.

In the relationship with Russia, in any case, something has already been done. Erdogan, yielding to pressure from the United States and Europe, after a year of war, has taken measures to interrupt the flow of goods sanctioned by the West passing from Turkey to Russia. And the new package of European sanctions will focus precisely on closing these loopholes, which allow the bans to be circumvented from third countries. The other point that Turkey could improve concerns nuclear power. There is a plan wanted by Erdogan to have Russia build a second plant in Turkey. A new Turkish government, if the opposition wins, could backtrack.

Backtracking which instead seems difficult in Syria. Even a new Turkish government will not be in a hurry to make peace with the Kurdish insurgents in the north of the country, or to withdraw troops from the region, explain those familiar with Turkish politics. And like Erdogan, the opposition will want to push Assad to take back most of the Syrian refugees who now live in Turkey.