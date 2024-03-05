Turkish Lokomotiv volleyball player Karakurt got into a fight in an Istanbul nightclub

Turkish volleyball player of Lokomotiv Kaliningrad Ebrar Karakurt started a fight while intoxicated in one of the nightclubs in Istanbul. This is reported by ensonhaber.com.

According to the source, the athlete attended the concert of the Turkish singer Melsum Erdost. During the performance, the volleyball player climbed onto the stage and took the microphone from the performer. A fight broke out between the girls. Security kicked Karakurt out of the establishment.

Earlier, Karakurt reported on the prejudices she had regarding Russians. The athlete said that she thought that people living in Russia were cold. “But when I came here, I realized that this is not so,” she said.

Karakurt signed a contract with Lokomotiv in February 2023. Before this, the volleyball player played in the Italian Novara.