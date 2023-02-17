The Juventus crisis is clear and evident, the club is not experiencing its best moment in Serie A, nor in European competitions, where they failed to sign an advantage over Nantes and now they could be surprised in the return leg in France. That being the case, internally there will be important changes within the Turin team, since the team is about to reach a precarious stage with and without the ball.
The Italians know they are forced to reduce costs if they want to avoid bankruptcy, which is why the Turin team would have already made the firm decision to release all the players who end their contract at the end of the season. There will not be a single renewal because it is almost impossible to continue paying for salaries of that magnitude. One of the names that is in this group is that of Ángel Di María, who at the moment has no significant suitors, but in Turkey they are already rubbing their hands with the possible arrival of him.
Galatasaray, a team that has invested heavily in the last two markets with the goal of forming a stellar squad and regaining control within their local league, wants to continue giving heavy blows and now they are interested in the possible arrival of Di Maria. The Turks could tempt the footballer with a stellar salary because they know that arriving as a free agent they would not have to invest in his transfer, a fact that allows them to dream of the arrival of the world champion in Qatar 2022.
