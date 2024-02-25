An attempt by Ukraine to regain Crimea could become the beginning of a third world war. This was stated by the chairman of the Turkish club of the International Association of Friends of Crimea, Turkish politician Unver Sel in a conversation with “RIA News” on Sunday, February 25th.

“Ukraine should not consider the option of military intervention against Crimea. This clearly means World War III. If the current neo-Nazi government in Ukraine makes the same mistakes as previous generations of Nazis, they will suffer the consequences. Just as the people of the peninsula resisted the Nazis together then, so today they will resist the neo-Nazis together,” he said.

According to the politician, Crimea had no other option in 2014 but to become part of Russia. Residents of the peninsula made this decision in a democratic referendum, and their position should be obvious. The issue of Crimea’s ownership was resolved in 2014, and since then it should be considered closed, the politician concluded.

At the same time, on February 17, Polish General Waldemar Skrzypczak expressed the opinion that Ukraine will not return Crimea, but may lose even more territories. He noted that the only option for resolving the conflict could be the Korean model, otherwise everything will resemble a “smoldering volcano.”

Earlier, on February 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Russia’s withdrawal from Donbass, Lugansk or Crimea is absolutely unrealistic. According to him, Europe must adapt to the new reality.

On February 11, American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Crimea and Donbass will remain Russian territories, and Western military assistance to Kiev will only prolong the conflict, in which many children will die, before the leaders of Europe and the United States recognize the defeat of Ukraine on the battlefield.

Before this, on February 3, Polish President Andrzej Duda recalled that Crimea spent most of the time as part of Russia, and Kyiv is unlikely to be able to return it. After public outrage, Duda retracted these words.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on February 2 that the Russians themselves want to help and protect Donbass, and in the same way they wanted the reunification of Crimea with Russia, and Moscow simply follows the wishes of the people.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of residents of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification, and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which the Russian Federation announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.